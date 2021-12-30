Two treated for burns after fire on boat in Jersey
Two people have been taken to hospital to be treated for burns after a fire on a boat in a Jersey harbour.
A member of the public called emergency services to report the blaze on the cruiser in the English Harbour near La Folie on Thursday morning.
Police said two people were on board working on electrics on the boat.
The road between Normans and South Hill was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.
The injuries suffered by the people on the boat are not thought to be life-threatening.
