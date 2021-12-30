Gerbil abandoned in cage at Jersey seafront kiosk
- Published
A gerbil has been taken to an animal shelter after it was found abandoned in a cage at a seafront kiosk.
The gerbil was brought to the JSPCA Animals' Shelter on Tuesday after a member of the public found it at The Kiosk, Bel Royal, in Jersey.
A spokesperson for the shelter said: "She's doing really well, she's settled and seems healthy."
In a social media post, the animal shelter urged the owner to come forward, but no-one has been in touch.
"Thank you so much to the finder who called our ambulance to save this little one's life," the JSCPA said.
