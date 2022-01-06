Increase in home births in Jersey
There has been a rise in the number of home births in Jersey in 2021, government figures have shown.
Thirty-eight babies were born at home in Jersey in 2021, compared to 10 in 2020 and 20 in 2018 and 2019.
Catherine Richardson, Jersey's community midwife manager, said the island had seen a steady rise in home births since 2013.
She said she thought more people were looking into their birthing options.
"Essentially if you are low risk, which means you are fit and healthy, you are just having one baby and your pregnancy has proceeded normally you are just as safe being at home as you are in a hospital," Mrs Richardson said.
There was a drop in numbers in 2020 as some maternity services had to be reduced because of staff shortages in the height of the pandemic.
'Make memories'
Mrs Richardson said many people choosing to have a home birth also wanted to use a birthing pool, which was not guaranteed at the hospital.
Aimee Carre, who gave birth to both of her children at home, said it was something she had always had her heart set on.
"You can't even describe it," she said.
"It was so nice to have them in your own home and make those memories."
Mrs Carre was able to have waterbirths in her home, which she said was another draw as she could guarantee she would have a pool.
She said with her second child, who was born in 2021, she knew what to expect.
"I actually caught him in the water, put him straight on my chest and it was just the most indescribable feeling ever. The instant love I felt was crazy."
