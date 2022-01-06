Jersey rules on cannabis growing too weak says panel
- Published
Scrutiny politicians say the rules governing Jersey's emerging medicinal cannabis industry are too weak.
A panel said it was "extremely concerning" the island did not have specific regulations for the sector.
Current regulations are reliant on a Memorandum of Understanding with the UK Home Office.
The States said "legislative controls already in place provide a robust foundation" and would evolve as the industry developed.
'Thriving new sector'
The Economic and International Affairs Scrutiny Panel said it wanted to see local industry regulations contained under a single piece of island legislation.
The panel is also worried medicinal cannabis can be exported out of the island without meeting EU quality rules.
The panel made 25 recommendations including more coherent cross-departmental working and clearly defined lines of ministerial responsibility.
Panel chair David Johnson said: "The cultivation of medicinal cannabis in Jersey is promising as it demonstrates the potential for a thriving new sector within our island's economy.
"However, we wish to ensure that it operates within a strong regulatory framework to encourage investment and enhance Jersey's strong international reputation."
Senator Lyndon Farnham, the minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture, said: "Scrutiny's concerns about regulations and ministerial accountability will be addressed in government's formal response to their report, but I would say that the regulatory and legislative controls already in place provide a robust foundation, are in line with international standards, and will evolve as the industry develops.
"This is an important new sector for Jersey, and its benefits include the diversification of our agricultural sector; the development of other high-value businesses, such as the research and development of new cannabinoid medicines; and ultimately the potential for additional revenue for Jersey through taxes and licence fees."