Eight islanders launch the Jersey Liberal Conservatives
A new political party has officially registered in Jersey, making it the fourth of its kind.
The Jersey Liberal Conservatives party plans to put forward its own members for the 2022 elections.
The party is formed of eight members - none of which are current members of the government.
It's leader, former bailiff Sir Philip Bailhache, says the party stands for truthfulness and transparency in government.
Former members of the government include Pierre Horsfall CBE and George Baird.
The party has been officially registered at the Royal Court under Jersey's 2008 Political Parties Law.
Jersey Alliance was registered as a party in August 2021, joining Reform Jersey and the Progress Party as the official parties in the island.
The Jersey Liberal Conservatives party describes itself as "socially liberal, fiscally conservative" and wants to see "a small government and a thriving voluntary sector".
On its website the party says it stands "for progress and innovation, as well as for the conservation of our environment and our cherished island culture".