Jersey charity finds planted trees vandalised
A charity says more than 30 trees at Mourier Valley were vandalised on Monday evening.
Jersey Trees for Life is in its third year of planting trees with an aim to boost the island's tree numbers.
The damage has been described by the charity as "indescribable and heart-breaking".
Chairman of the Jersey Trees for Life Philip Taylor said he was disheartened by the situation.
He said: "It is with disappointment that I have learnt about the behaviour that has taken place at Le Mourier Valley.
"How a few misguided individuals can disrespect all the hard work that has been completed by Jersey Trees for Life, The National Trust for Jersey and all the volunteers that have helped on this ongoing project is saddening."
