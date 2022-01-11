Jersey spent nearly £400,000 of reserve funding for PPE
- Published
Jersey's government spent £380,000 on masks, gloves and other protective equipment to fight Covid in 2021.
Money was taken from the reserve funding as the funding for PPE was not included in the government plan for 2021 to 2024.
The PPE was allocated to the government's healthcare sectors and other government departments.
Ministers agreed to transfer the exact amount into the fund used to pay for coronavirus measures.
Within the ministerial decision, the government said: "It was expected that the HCS should first seek to make use of existing resources and to make an application to the Covid-19 reserve once it became clear that costs in relation to PPE usage could not be absorbed within existing budgets."
The government reserve can be used to fund unforeseen costs.