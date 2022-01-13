Jersey town shops in need of financial support
Shops in St. Helier need money from the states of Jersey to help keep them afloat, according to the Chamber of Commerce.
It said there had been a fall of 30% in the number of people shopping in town compared with pre-pandemic numbers.
Ministers said they had already brought back lots of financial support packages.
The town centre manager Connor Burgher said times were particularly bad for all businesses.
He said: "As town centre manager I want to see town busy and I want to see St Helier open, so hopefully as we move out of the pandemic and restrictions get lifted, things will only improve."
Murray Norton from the Chamber of Commerce says the states need to help.
He said: "We want clarity on the guidelines, we would like the council to at least consider that anyone employed after March 2021 should be eligible within those sectors that can claim for co-funding."