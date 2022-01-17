Jersey islanders urged to book 'life-saving' screening
A politician is urging islanders to book their "life-saving" cervical screening test.
The 'Don't Put It Off" campaign launched in December and the test will be delivered for free in GP practices or at Le Bas Centre.
Minister for Social Security, Deputy Judy Martin, said she hoped the campaign would encourage islanders to get tested.
She said regular cervical screening was "so important".
"I'd urge all eligible women and people with a cervix to take up this important, quick, screening test, which could save their life."
The government recommends women and people with a cervix aged between 25 and 49 to be screened once every three years, and women and those with a cervix aged between 50 and 64 to be screened once every five years.
