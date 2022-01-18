Family seeks Jersey couple who sheltered slave in WW2
A Jersey family is hoping to find out more information about a fugitive labourer their parents hid during the World War Two Occupation.
Phyliss Emily Le Breton and her husband John sheltered a Russian slave they named Tom in their home in St Mary.
Daughter Carolyn Horn and her family said they were working with Jersey Heritage to record this local history.
Mrs Horn said she was extremely proud of her grandparents as they could have been caught at any moment.
'Favourite uncle'
She said: "He became a member of the family.
"My aunt said she called him her favourite uncle, as that was how he was known."
Phyliss and John are reported to have said: "We trusted this man, he was the sort of man we could trust.
"The children loved him and, when he could understand some English, he used to read them fairy stories."
Mrs Horn said Tom also wrote a diary, copies of which have been given to Jersey Heritage.
She added that the man had several hideouts to flee to if the Germans came by, and several trap doors in their home for him to escape.
He was reported to have moved to Guernsey after the war, where the family then lost touch.
Anyone who might know any information about Phyliss Emily (née Coutanche) and John Le Breton, also known as Jacques, is being asked to contact Jersey Heritage.