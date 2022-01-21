Jersey primary school lunch pilot to continue
A pilot scheme to get hot meals into Jersey's primary schools has been extended.
The service, which is a collaboration between the Government of Jersey and charity Caring Cooks, already provides lunches at three schools.
Following its success a further two, St Martin's and St Peter's primary schools, will be added to the scheme.
It ensures children can get a balanced lunch and dessert for £2.50, or free, depending on their circumstances.
Minister for Children and Education, Deputy Scott Wickenden, said: "We of course have a challenge given how many of our school buildings don't yet have the facilities to serve food to modern health and safety requirements.
"Once the pilot scheme has run its course, we'll have a full set of data, which will allow us to plan for the future rollout of the service."
He said the scheme should be rolled out to a further six schools in September 2022.