Jersey babies given ear defenders during hospital building work
New born babies in Jersey have been given ear defenders to protect their ears from the noise of hospital building work.
The Government of Jersey said it was a safety precaution during the ongoing refurbishment of the maternity ward.
"Noise assessments are carried out regularly throughout and will continue to happen until the work is completed," it said.
The government said the noise had been assessed as being "at safe levels".
A spokesman added: "The ear defenders have been used as a precautionary measure from the onset of the refurbishment works that started in August.
"They are not being used because the noise is too loud, but in order to soothe new borns when noise is expected."
It is part of work to improve the maternity offering on the island.
A report from 2021 had criticised the plans to upgrade the ward over a phased two-year period, while remaining fully operational.