Jersey's new St Helier Waterfront plans released
Plans have been put forward to redesign St Helier's Waterfront, including more than 1,000 new homes, parks, a swimming pool and a cinema.
If approved, the Jersey Development Company would demolish the current Waterfront centre, Le Fregate cafe and Les Jardins carpark.
The latest design scaled back building heights and added more open space after public feedback on previous plans.
The new plans would be built phased over the next 10 years.
Designs include a proposed pedestrian and cycle crossing from the town centre to the waterfront to support the government's sustainable transport objectives.
Buildings would be a maximum of eight storeys and the proposed gateway building would be 12 storeys instead of the original 16.
Jersey Development Company's CEO Lee Henry said: "We sought consultation from all areas of the community over a 10-month period and we were very encouraged by the level and quality of the feedback received.
"This landscape-led Visionary Framework also understands the importance of Jersey's unique character and identity and will provide the island with a Waterfront that is a destination, and a local sustainability exemplar that has been influenced by today's islanders, for future generations to come."