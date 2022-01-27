Havre des pas roadwork halted by 'technical problems'
The main resurfacing road work at Havre des Pas has been put on hold due to technical problems.
Without the supply of asphalt, which is used to resurface roads, only some work is able to continue.
Work began on 10 January and weather permitting was set to take seven weeks to complete.
Improvements include resurfacing Havre des Pas, installing raised tables and improving pedestrian crossings.
A Government of Jersey spokesperson said: "We have been made aware of technical problems at Ronez's asphalt manufacturing plant, which means they are currently unable to supply asphalt for the Havre des Pas resurfacing project.
"While some work on the road can continue, the main resurfacing element of the project will need to be paused while we wait for asphalt manufacture to restart.
"The site team are working on contingency plans to limit delays and the consequent impact on the public."