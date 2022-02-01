Jersey 'surpasses 100 Covid-related deaths'
The number of Covid-related deaths in Jersey has surpassed 100, a minister has said.
Deputy Richard Renouf, the Minister for Health and Social Services, said "this sad milestone" was a reminder that "we cannot be complacent".
Figures show nearly 1,000 school pupils caught the virus last week.
On Friday, the Government of Jersey announced mask wearing would be ending and all restrictions phased out by March.
'Act responsibly'
Deputy Renouf said despite some restrictions being eased, people should "continue to be vigilant and act responsibly".
"The pandemic is not over."
He said getting vaccinated protects vulnerable people in the community, limits hospitalisations and "untimely deaths" from coronavirus.
Officials have also urged people with Covid-19 symptoms not to visit patients at hospital after a small number of visitors tested positive.
Visiting was recently suspended after several patients caught the virus.
People have been reminded to have a negative lateral flow test and no symptoms before visiting the hospital.