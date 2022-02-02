Passenger ferry service disrupted due to Covid cases
There is no passenger ferry service running between the Channel Islands and Portsmouth after cabin crew tested positive for Covid-19.
A "last minute" decision was made for the Commodore Clipper to run a freight only service on Wednesday, the director of Condor Ferries said.
Condor said impacted passengers had been transferred to additional sailings running on Thursday from Poole.
Elwyn Dop apologised but said "we were not left with any choice".
The Commodore Clipper will continue to run as a freight only service between Portsmouth and the islands until Saturday, the ferry company said.
Passengers have been transferred to services from Poole running on Thursday, Friday and Monday.
