Jersey payroll scheme to include salons and shops
- Published
The co-funded payroll scheme (CFPS) has been extended to include businesses such as hairdressers and retail shops, Jersey's government has announced.
The scheme was reintroduced in December after a rise in omicron cases affected the local business trade.
Other businesses added to the CFPS include driving schools, gyms, cultural education and childcare.
Minister for Treasury and Resources Deputy Susie Pinel said they were committed to helping Jersey's economy.
"The CFPS is the most effective tool we have to respond to the impact that public health measures have had on businesses," she said.
"When we brought back the scheme in December, we committed to keeping it under review to ensure it was able to provide support to all the sectors that were severely impacted, and this latest change shows we have done this."
Mrs Pinel said this would be "the final extension of the scheme" and she looked forward to "a brighter year ahead" with public health measures withdrawn.
The following additional businesses that are now supported by CFPS are:
- Wholesale and retail
- Hairdressers and other beauty treatments
- Driving schools
- Sports activities (including gyms)
- Physical well-being activities
- Sports, recreation and cultural education
- Childcare
Those eligible can claim up to £1,250 per employee for January 2022 if their income falls by more than 20% (compared to January 2020) from next Monday.