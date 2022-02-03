Plans to demolish Jersey's Overdale hospital rejected
Jersey's planning committee refused permission for derelict hospital buildings at Overdale to be demolished.
Its five members unanimously agreed that as plans to build the new hospital are still under a planning inquiry, demolition would be 'premature'.
The government said this would not affect the original completion date.
Senator Lyndon Farnham, chairman of the Our Hospital Political Oversight Group, said the issues would be dealt with in the planning application and inquiry.
He said: "We do not foresee this decision having a material impact on the overall timeline of the delivery of the new hospital.
"Our focus remains on the main planning application, which has been submitted and will also deal with the demolition requirements and will be the subject of a planning inquiry in April."