All Jersey children required to take LFT before school
All Jersey children and young people from pre-school age and above are being asked to take a lateral flow test (LFT) before attending education from Monday.
The ongoing testing means schools will no contact parents or carers when their child is a direct contact.
Students of pre-school age or above have been asked to take LFTs "at least twice weekly" before going to nursery, school, or college.
Dr Ivan Muscat urged islanders to remain vigilant.
The deputy medical officer for health said: "Replacing the need for schools-led contact tracing by asking children to test before attending school will effectively detect Covid-19 cases.
"This change will also mean the faster detection of positive cases and replaces the need for contact tracing because of ongoing universal screening."
If a child comes back positive from their LFT, a result should be submitted on the government's online portal and a PCR test booked.
Isolation will be at least five days for under 12s and those older who are fully vaccinated, and at least seven days for those over the age of 12 who are unvaccinated.
They can leave isolation if they are symptom free and have had two consecutive negative tests taken 24 hours apart.
Minister for Health and Social Services Deputy Richard Renouf said: "I understand that contact tracing in educational settings has been disruptive for many children, parents and school staff, replacing this with a requirement for all children and young people going to pre-school or higher, to test themselves before they go, means that positive cases will be identified quickly and effectively."