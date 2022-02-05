Seventeen Jersey firefighters tackle oven and flue blaze
Seventeen firefighters have dealt with a blaze in a commercial building in Jersey, emergency services have said.
Jersey Fire and Rescue Service said there were multiple calls about flames and smoke being seen in the First Tower area just before 23:00 GMT on Friday.
The fire, in a ground-floor commercial oven and its flue, spread to part of the roof, but no-one was hurt.
The cause of the fire is being investigated but "not thought to be suspicious", the fire service said.
The service said on Facebook the blaze was contained by crews, who also cut part of the roof away to ensure it did not spread.
Watch Commander Craig Channing said: "In this instance the fire was, thankfully, contained to a commercial oven and associated extraction system, which, unfortunately, caught alight part of the roof."
"The quick thinking of the occupants to alert the emergency services and evacuate the building ensured that crews could quickly locate and attack the fire."
