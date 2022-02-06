Work to start to expand Jersey Airport security area
Work is due to start on Monday on expanding Jersey Airport's security search area, transport bosses say.
Ports of Jersey said the central search area was to be increased from 38yds sq (32m sq) to a revised layout of about 137yds sq (115m sq).
The new layout would also move the boarding pass desk to the central security area, it added.
The work, starting on 7 February, was to be carried out in-house and expected to take up to nine days, managers said.
Ports of Jersey said departing passengers would not be "greatly impacted by the works programme and the check-in area and airside lounge facilities will be unaffected".
But it added there was "likely to be some visual impact due to hoarding in place and some temporary alteration to accessing central security".
Signs would be put in place to assist passengers, it said.
