Jersey's mental health strategy for children introduced
A strategy aimed at "radically overhauling" and improving mental health services for children and young people in Jersey has launched.
The four-year plan involved young people, carers and experts.
The government said demand for children's mental health services had increased since the pandemic.
Assistant Minister for Children and Education, Deputy Trevor Pointon, said putting children first was the top priority.
As part of the Children and Young People's Emotional Wellbeing and Mental Health Strategy, an advisory panel is being set up.
It will be made up of young people, parents, carers, and professionals working across the system, that will advise and support the programme of change, the government said.
Mr Pointon, said: "Providing love, nurture and support throughout childhood is critical to enable children and young people to reach their full potential and to thrive; but for too long in Jersey little attention has specifically been given to children and young people's wellbeing and mental health.
"Children and young people are our future and therefore putting children first is the top priority of the Government of Jersey.
"Investment in children, young people's and family's mental health and wellbeing has huge personal, clinical, and financial returns for the island.
"Although we started the development of this strategy before Covid-19 we must not underestimate the additional impact that the pandemic has had on the mental health and wellbeing of children, young people, and families."