Jersey's chief minister tests positive for coronavirus
- Published
Jersey's chief minister has tested positive for coronavirus on a lateral flow test (LFT).
Senator John le Fondre said he was isolating at home and would attend the sittings of the States of Jersey virtually this week.
Mr Le Fondre revealed his positive test on Twitter on Monday evening, urging islanders to take regular LFTs.
In Jersey, more than 2,300 people have Covid-19 and 23 are being treated in hospital.
As part of my regular lateral flow testing I have tested positive for COVID-19 and am therefore isolating at home.— John Le Fondre (@John_Le_Fondre) February 7, 2022
Taking a regular LFT is a good way to check your Covid status and keep those around you safe, get a free kit here:https://t.co/uDXXOtBVF7 pic.twitter.com/evvrFRNDS9
Earlier on Monday, the chief minister attended a virtual meeting between ministers from Jersey and Guernsey to discuss their shared interested in sea links, covering issues like resilience and capacity.