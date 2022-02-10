Carer staff shortage sees man call 999 for ambulance
A 72-year-old man who relies on carers to get out of bed was told to call 999 for help due to a staff shortage.
John Le Quesne from Jersey said the situation was "totally illogical" and the government needed to take action over the problem.
Mr Le Quesne, who said he was born with polio, said social workers were unable to find him a care provider.
The government said it ran a recruitment campaign to tackle the issue but there was not a "quick-fix".
John Le Quesne told BBC Channel Islands News he has needed three visits each day from carers to get him in and out of bed over the past few years.
He said his contracts with care providers have been cancelled twice in recent months due to staff shortages and a social worker had told him he had no option but to call 999 to go to hospital for help.
He said: "It's totally illogical... I know I don't want to be in hospital...
"I had to ring the hospital on the 999 number and ask for an ambulance to come and pick me up, which is what I did at 07:30 (GMT) this morning - and they said 'What are you ringing us for?',"
Mr Le Quesne said it was time the government took action, adding: "I'm pretty anxious, because literally I'm out of control... Nobody seems to be doing anything."
A Government of Jersey spokesperson said: "The pandemic has resulted in many care workers being unable to work due to sickness or isolation requirements which has resulted in an increased pressure on capacity in care homes and within the domiciliary care sector.
"Through its Help at Home campaign, the Government has sought to address the chronic shortage by encouraging more islanders to become carers."
They added that there is "not a quick-fix to this global problem", and said that in 2022 part of the work of the Jersey Care Model also aims to help improve the discharge process from hospital.