Testing site moving to airport as Covid rules ease in Jersey
- Published
The PCR testing centre at Jersey's harbour will be moving as part of the island's Covid-19 de-escalation plans.
The testing centre will be relocated to the airport drive-through from Monday.
Islanders will also no longer have to register negative lateral flow tests online, unless required to do so to leave isolation early.
The Minister for Health and Social Services said it was "vital" that islanders sign up to the free home testing programme.
The "de-escalation" of measures is possible due to the island's "excellent vaccination coverage" and efforts to test at home, said Deputy Richard Renouf.
The de-escalation plans were announced by the Competent Authority Ministers last month, the government said.
From Monday all PCR tests will be carried out at the airport drive-through in St Peter as a result of travel and border controls returning to normal.
This will also enable the space used at the Elizabeth Terminal to be returned to port users.
Deputy Penouf said the relocation of the testing site will allow the harbour to return to normal "as we expect travel to increase over the spring and summer".
Any pre-booked PCR appointments will be on the same time and day at the new location.
Islanders will continue to need to register all lateral flow positive tests on the online portal, the government said.
Anyone visiting care homes, the hospital, prison or high risk settings is being asked to take a lateral flow test beforehand, in addition to the twice weekly tests carried out at home, as advised by the government.
Generally it has been advised that staff in critical employment, including health care and education, take a daily test at home.
If anyone tests positive or has symptoms they should book a PCR, the government said.