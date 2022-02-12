Jersey Alliance: Sir Mark Boleat chosen as new party leader
The Jersey Alliance political party has chosen its new leader.
Sir Mark Boleat will also be the party's candidate for the role of chief minister after the next election.
It means Senator John Le Fondre will not put himself forward for a second term as chief minister because he is a member of the party.
Jersey-born Sir Mark was knighted in 2017 for services to the financial services industry and local government in London.
He made a speech after accepting the role at the party's first annual meeting on Saturday morning.
Mr Le Fondre offered his congratulations to Sir Mark on Twitter.
"[It is] good for the island to see experienced talent return," he said.
"As I told members of chamber I will make my own position clear by Easter and I continue to focus on running the government."
