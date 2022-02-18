Storm Eunice: Jersey due to be hit by gusts of up to 65mph
Jersey could see gusts of 65mph on Friday from Storm Eunice hits as a red weather warning was issued for the Channel Islands.
The island's met office said strong south-westerly winds would increase during the morning from a force eight to gale force 10 up to midday.
A red weather warning means there is a "danger to life" from flying debris and substantial disruption.
Experts said this could be a "one in 10-year storm" in the south of the UK.
Professor Liz Bentley, chief executive of the Royal Meteorological Society, said Storm Eunice was "particularly potent".
"They do come through from time to time," she said.
"I think for Jersey itself, for the south of that flank, it's going to be a windy day out there, widespread gusts maybe 50, 60mph - those are strong and damaging gusts but I think the worst of the weather will be north of the Channel."