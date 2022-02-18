Parish of St Helier to pay the living wage
The Parish of St Helier has become the latest employer in the island to pay its staff the living wage.
The parish's more than 220 employees will now get at least £11.27 per hour.
Caritas Jersey, who co-ordinate the promotion of the living wage in the island and accredit employers who pay it, said it hoped other parishes would follow St Helier.
Constable of St Helier Simon Crowcroft said the parish was "delighted" to achieve the accreditation.
He said: "Achieving accreditation is important to us as it is calculated according to the real costs of living, based on a basket of household goods and services.
"We believe that work should be rewarded by a level of pay that can provide a basic standard of living and enables people to provide for themselves and their families."