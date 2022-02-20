Footpaths closed in Jersey to protect crapaud toad
Public footpaths have been closed in part of Jersey to protect a rare toad.
The Government of Jersey said the crapaud toad had been disappearing in recent years from the natural areas where it was once common.
It said it had closed paths in Les Landes where they were currently breeding in ponds and puddles.
They asked residents respect the toads, which are a unique British species native to Jersey, by not entering the closed area.
The toads are monitored by a government project.
