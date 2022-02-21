Jersey road to become one-way traffic system
- Published
A St Helier road will be closed for 12 weeks to become a one-way traffic system, works managers have said.
Midvale Road will undergo improvements, including widening footpaths, reducing road widths at junctions, street light renewals and raised crossings.
A northbound route would also be added for cyclists from Val Plaisant through to Rouge Boullion, the Government of Jersey said.
The work would be split into sections, with no bus routes affected, it added.
Surface water drainage improvements would also be carried out, it said.
From tomorrow, Midvale Road will be closed to all traffic for around 12 weeks while work is carried out to improve the...Posted by Government of Jersey on Sunday, February 20, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original post on Facebook
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.