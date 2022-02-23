Jersey woman flown to England after cycling collision
- Published
A woman seriously injured in a bicycle crash in Jersey during Storm Eunice has been flown to England for treatment.
Ambulances were called after two cyclists collided on Victoria Avenue during high tide as waves were crashing over the sea wall on Thursday evening.
The 50-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious head injuries and subsequently transported to Southampton for treatment, police said.
The other cyclist was treated at the scene for minor injuries, they added.
The woman remained in a stable condition in Southampton, officers said.
Police have appealed for witnesses.
