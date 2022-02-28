Jersey closes airspace to Russia in line with UK
Jersey has closed its airspace to Russia in line with the UK and EU.
The Jersey director of civil aviation issued an aviation notice to flight operation's on Saturday to restrict the island's airspace.
No aircraft owned, chartered or operated by anyone connected to Russia can fly in Jersey airspace.
The Minister for External Relations and Financial Services Senator Ian Gorst said the sanctions would remain "until further notice".
"This restriction does not apply to aircraft which are flying with permission from the UK Secretary of State for Transport, or with clearance from the Air Traffic Control Centre at Swanwick or Prestwick," he said.
Those connected with Russia include:
- Individuals who are ordinarily a resident in Russia
- An individual who is located in Russia
- Companies incorporated or constituted under the law of Russia
- Companies domiciled in Russia