Free phone calls and postal service to support Ukraine
People in the Channel Islands with friends and family in Ukraine can contact them for free, utilities bosses have said.
Phone companies and Jersey Post said they were making the changes following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Fixed line and mobile calls, plus SMS messages from the islands to numbers in Ukraine will be free of charge.
Jersey Post said it would also waive postage charges for mail sent to addresses in Ukraine.
Sure, JT and Airtel all said they were making contacting Ukraine free of charge.
Pip Carpenter, head of consumer market at JT, said: "We want to do what we can to help.
"We hope by making phone calls free it will support those who are trying to contact and stay in touch with friends and loved ones."
David McGrath, from Jersey Post, said: "Keeping in touch with people at moments like this are vital, and we will do all we can to help those caught up in these tragic events."
Mail should be hand-delivered to both Broad Street Post Office and Rue des Pres Post Office for processing by Jersey Post, bosses said.