Jersey 77th Liberation Day celebrations in-person plans announced
- Published
In-person plans for Jersey's Liberation Day in 2022 have been announced after two years of virtual celebrations.
Events on 9 May will include a ceremony in Liberation Square and a party at Weighbridge Place, St Helier, with music, dancing and local food stalls.
The Liberation 77 logo will include a purple theme to honour the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Bailiff Timothy Le Cocq said he hoped the events would help islanders "reconnect and be together".
He said: "I very much look forward to joining with islanders across the generations as we celebrate our special day as a community and this year is particularly poignant as we gather in an open and full way to put the burdens of the past two years behind us."
"I hope our senior citizens and our younger generations will enjoy a particular sense of freedom on this day, 77 years since Jersey was liberated," Mr Le Cocq added.
The day is the anniversary of the liberation of the island from occupying German forces during World War Two.
The 2022 logo was designed by islander Emma Le Gallais and was inspired by her grandmother Enid de Gruchy's experience of the occupation.