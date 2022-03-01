Jersey rehabilitation services will return to Overdale
- Published
A rehabilitation ward to help patients recover from strokes and other injuries will return to Overdale hospital temporarily.
Samares Ward was moved from Overdale to the General Hospital in 2020 as an emergency response to the pandemic.
Campaigners said the quality of care and facilities available had diminished since moving to Plemont ward.
Services are due to return to the hospital in December with up to £2m due to be spent on improvements.
The funding will improve the temporary rehabilitation unit until the new hospital is built - due to open in 2026.
Refurbishments to Plemont ward include converting the existing six-bedded bays into four-bedded bays, a dining room, an activities area and a day room.
Additional services will be included, such as the availability of therapy service seven days a week and access to the mental health team.
Further investments will be made to recruit community consultants on the island.
States Members voted in January to reinstate rehabilitation services at Samares Ward on the Overdale site or at "another suitable location", including the former Les Quennevais school and Le Bas centre.
The government said there would be no disruptions to other services at Overdale.
It said the renovations would be completed by the end of December 2022 to ensure the new hospital project would not be delayed.
Deputy Richard Renouf said the government had "listened to islanders".
He said: "We have always been committed to providing the very best care to our patients, but I accept that the current Plemont Rehabilitation Unit is in need of renovation to create a better environment for patients until we can move to the new hospital which will provide extensive rehabilitation facilities."