Rwandan officials in Jersey for finance sector advice
- Published
Government representatives from Rwanda have visited Jersey for advice on developing an international finance centre.
Experts from both jurisdictions are in workshops together this week.
The visit builds on a commitment made in 2016 between the Jersey and Rwandan governments to increase cooperation across the financial services sector.
Jersey's external relations minister said it showed the island was held in "high regard" globally.
Senator Ian Gorst said: "It is also important that we continue to work with and learn from global partners to tackle the ever-evolving challenges of regulatory supervision and financial crime, and our partnership with Rwanda will help us both to prepare for those as best we can."
Rwanda's Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr Uzziel Ndagijimana, said exposure to the tax, compliance and regulation frameworks of an experienced financial centre like Jersey would only strengthen the sector in Rwanda.