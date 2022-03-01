Jersey Airport shut after plane comes off runway
- Published
Flights at Jersey Airport have been suspended after an aircraft came off the runway.
Ports of Jersey said the inbound light aircraft was carrying four people when it came off the western end of the runway.
There were no reports of any injuries and the aircraft came to a stop on an arrestor bed at the end of the runway.
The airport's website said at 15:30 GMT flights had been cancelled until 17:40 and others rescheduled or diverted.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.