Jersey Airport shut after plane comes off runway

Published
Image source, Alan Moss
Image caption,
The aircraft came off the western end of Jersey Airport's runway

Flights at Jersey Airport have been suspended after an aircraft came off the runway.

Ports of Jersey said the inbound light aircraft was carrying four people when it came off the western end of the runway.

There were no reports of any injuries and the aircraft came to a stop on an arrestor bed at the end of the runway.

The airport's website said at 15:30 GMT flights had been cancelled until 17:40 and others rescheduled or diverted.

Image source, Alan Moss
Image caption,
Airport fire fighters and airport staff worked to remove the plane from the area

