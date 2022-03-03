Developers plan apartment hotel, flats and houses in St Helier
A development company has released plans to build an apartment hotel, hundreds of flats and shops in Jersey.
The Le Masurier company wants to redevelop more than two acres of land in the centre of St Helier.
The firm said the Les Sablons development would also include a new walkway and a community space.
The plans have been backed by Visit Jersey which said the development would "improve productivity within the visitor economy".
The apartment hotel, by the Staycity company, would be made up of 103 studios and apartments and would create 25 full-time jobs, it is claimed.
Brian McCarthy, managing director of Le Masurier, said: "I believe that this is a real success story for Jersey which will provide a host of social and economic benefits."
The development is proposed for the area between Commercial Street and Broad Street.
Amanda Burns, CEO of Visit Jersey, said the plans would "provide a real boost for tourism".
She said: "As we look to promote the growth of Jersey's tourism industry year-round, accommodation like Les Sablons helps to improve productivity within the visitor economy and will appeal to the needs of our visitors."
Plans include 238 residential 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments.
There would be parking for 96 cars with large areas for bicycles promised.
The retail development would provide about 10,000 sq ft of retail or commercial space.
Constable of St Helier Simon Crowcroft welcomed the proposals: "It's also to be hoped that the development will lead to further improvements in the public realm of Broad Street and Charing Cross."
The public is invited to view the plans and submit their feedback at a public consultation at St Helier Town Hall from Thursday to Saturday.