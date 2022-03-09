Jersey community care sector 'in a crisis'
The care sector is "in a crisis" due to a shortage of staff, the chairperson of the Jersey Care Federation has said.
Cheryl Kenealy said providers of home care have to turn people away on a daily basis.
The health minister said more staff were needed and wages needed to rise, which may come at a cost to islanders.
Deputy Richard Renouf said: "We must attract more people into care, it is a rewarding job but it is hard work."
Their comments follow the struggle of a government campaign to recruit carers for at-home support.
The six-month long Help at Home campaign launched in October aiming to recruit 100 community carers and so far has had 30 applicants with eight starting work.
'Taxation implications'
Mr Renouf said: "Carers do a magnificent job... but the pay is low, especially in Jersey that will mean that it's difficult for people to survive," he said
"What that means is that we probably have to pay more in long term care contributions, so there's probably taxation implications to that."
Ms Kenealy said: "If we are not able to provide care, it doesn't matter what the cost is because it'll be irrelevant".
She said providers "do not have the capacity and cannot get our staff to work longer hours".
Amy Freeman was a community carer in Jersey, but left the role because she felt the requirements of the job were "dangerous".
"You are driving around from half six or seven o'clock in the morning until 10 o'clock at night and are handling controlled drugs... there doesn't seem to be anybody to govern staff to make sure they're mentally fit and well enough to do that," she said.
Jersey GP Dr Philippa Venn said the lack of at-home care had meant doctors have had to make "unnecessary hospital admissions for social reasons against patients needs and wishes".
She added: "Spouses, children and neighbours of patients are being forced into caring roles that they don't have the skills, time or emotional bandwidth to cope with."
Sarah Vivian, a district nurse who helps with the Carers Support programme run by St John Ambulance, said an increase in care services was needed to provide respite for domestic carers who are often "on their knees".
"There's no support there when they [carers] really need it if their loved one deteriorates," she added.
