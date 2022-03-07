Jersey approves up to £250K for Ukrainian refugees
The Government of Jersey has approved up to £250,000 to support eligible Ukrainian nationals arriving in the island.
It said more than "a dozen individuals" had been assessed as eligible for a Jersey visa.
More than one million Ukrainian's have fled the country to seek refuge across Europe since the Russian invasion.
Ukrainian nationals who may be eligible include those with family connections to the island.
The money has been made available from the General Reserve Fund, which the government uses to fund unforeseen finances.
It will cover costs such as visa applications, transport to Jersey and temporary accommodation for those unable to live with relatives.
The Minister for Treasury and Resources Deputy Susie Pinel said the government funds were an "addition to the £1m contribution".
She said: "We want to make sure we have money available in case it is needed to support Ukrainians who may be able to come to Jersey.
"We are committed to supporting these individuals and families during this humanitarian emergency, this funding ensures we can respond swiftly and without delay to this rapidly changing situation."