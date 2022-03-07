Jersey hospitals close three wards in coronavirus spike
Three hospital wards have been closed in Jersey in a bid to stop the spread of Covid cases.
There are 51 patients in hospital with coronavirus, the highest number since the pandemic started, said officials.
Two wards have been shut at Jersey General Hospital and one at St Saviour's Hospital.
There was evidence to suggest some cases had been caused by people visiting hospital who have coronavirus symptoms.
The Health Department urged people not to visit hospitals if they were unwell.
