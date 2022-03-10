Views sought in Jersey on assisted dying
The government is asking islanders for their views and questions on the future of assisted dying in Jersey.
In 2021 politicians approved "in principle" to permit assisted dying in the island, making it the first parliament in Britain to do so.
The government said it would like to receive more information before confirming if, and how, assisted dying should be permitted.
It is asking islanders for their feedback which will inform proposals.
This will include in person events and online feedback.
The next step will be for the States Assembly to consider more detailed proposals in Autumn 2022.
