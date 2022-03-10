BBC News

Condor offers free travel to Ukraine supply drivers

Published
Image caption,
Free transport will be offered for those travelling between Guernsey, Jersey and St Malo

Condor Ferries will waive freight and fare charges for islanders travelling to France with supplies for people fleeing Ukraine.

The company said it had transported 100 tonnes of goods so far.

It is also providing guidance to islanders and helping with paperwork needed for shipment.

Condor's freight director said he was pleased they were able to "do our little bit".

Steve Champion-Smith said: "Two lorries travelled with us to St Malo over the weekend en route to Poland and there are more scheduled over the coming days.

"We are also transferring a vehicle from Jersey that is being equipped under guidance from the UK's Ukrainian Embassy as a first aid, immediate response vehicle."

