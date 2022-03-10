All Jersey estate agents to face consumer protection laws
Jersey estate agents could be forced to join a redress scheme amid concerns over lack of regulation.
A scrutiny panel said 41% of Jersey estate agents were already members of an approved scheme, giving consumers protection in disputes.
But the panel said it was time for the government to start bringing in mandatory membership, like in the UK.
The panel recommended that consultation should start to investigate legislation for estate agents in Jersey.
The review also found concerns about the low barriers to entry into becoming an estate agent.
All estate agents in the UK have to join one of two independent redress schemes, either The Property Ombudsman or the Property Redress Scheme, said the report.
"The panel is in no doubt that the overwhelming weight of opinion is that some form of regulation needs be introduced," said Deputy David Johnson, chair of the Economic and International Affairs Scrutiny Panel.
"With well-established legislation and rules governing estate agents in the UK, we believe it is time for Jersey's Government to begin a 'phased in' approach towards a regulatory estate agency market which matches the high regulatory standards of other Jersey industries."