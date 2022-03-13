Jersey Net Zero: Carbon Neutral Roadmap lodged with States
The Carbon Neutral Roadmap, for Jersey, has been published and lodged with the States of Jersey for approval, following a public consultation.
It sets the policies to put Jersey on a pathway to net-zero emissions by 2050.
Targets are set for 2030 and 2035 before becoming net-zero by 2050, in line with the Paris Agreement on climate change.
The policies in the roadmap include providing financial support for islanders to buy electric vehicles.
It also includes providing financial support for islanders to upgrade to low-carbon heating systems, the States said.
It sets out to end the importation, registration and sale of petrol and diesel cars and small vans in 2030, in line with the UK, but allowing for existing petrol and diesel cars and small vans to be retained and repaired.
It will also look at making Energy Performance Certificates mandatory so islanders can better understand what they are renting or buying.
Net zero means not adding to the amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.
Achieving it means reducing emissions as much as possible, as well as balancing out any that remain by removing an equivalent amount.
The roadmap follows a public consultation of 1,925 survey respondents, and feedback from a series of focus groups, the States said.
Following the public consultation, the draft roadmap has been adjusted, including removing the previously proposed vehicle scrappage incentive scheme, adding a new policy to further investigate the role of E10 and B7 road fuels and a commitment to working with other Channel Islands on offshore renewable energy projects.
'Significant behavioural changes'
Assistant Minister for the Environment, deputy Jess Perchard, said: "The policies which we are formally putting forward will require significant behavioural changes for many islanders and local businesses.
"In particular, the ways in which we heat our homes and offices and the ways in which we travel will need to change.
"We have carefully considered how we can best help people to make these changes, we have committed to ensuring this roadmap commits to a just transition, where the costs do not disproportionately fall on people on lower incomes or on those currently employed in carbon-heavy industries."
The roadmap will be debated by the States Assembly at the sitting which begins on 25 April.
