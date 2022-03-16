Jersey workplace Covid testing ends
- Published
Lateral flow testing kits will no longer be issued by most businesses in Jersey, as islanders are urged to register for home testing.
The workplace lateral flow testing programme ended on Wednesday.
Instead, employees are being asked to register on to the free home testing programme to ensure they have their own supply of lateral flow tests.
The States said "this is part of the shift towards personal self-responsibility".
Regular workplace testing will still apply for staff who work in high-risk settings such as healthcare, care homes, the prison and ambulance services.
Islanders are encouraged to test themselves at least twice weekly at home before they leave for work.
Deputy Richard Renouf, Minister for Health and Social Services, said: "By asking staff who are currently using the workplace testing programme to register on to the home testing programme instead, we are ensuring that islanders check their Covid status before leaving home to go to work.
"This is part of the shift towards personal self-responsibility as we de-escalate Covid-19 measures and enter the post-emergency phase of the pandemic.
"Islanders can conveniently keep a box of tests at home to test themselves regularly when needed and ensure community infection is kept to a minimum."
Education staff and pupils are still expected to do a lateral flow test daily before going to nursery, school or college.
Visitors are reminded to do a lateral flow test before visiting high-risk settings such as the hospital, GP practices or care homes.
Anyone visiting the hospital for any reason is reminded that face masks must be worn at all times.
Islanders using patient transport services to attend health care appointments are required to take a lateral flow test before they are collected at their home.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.