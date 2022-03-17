States reject building on derelict greenhouse sites
- Published
Jersey states members rejected plans for affordable housing to be built on old glass house sites.
Senator Kristina Moore, who lodged the proposition, suggested the sites could be split equally for homes and farming, or with an additional community space.
Ms Moore described derelict greenhouses across Jersey as "dangerous eyesores".
But members argued it would undermine the Island Bridging Plan, which makes sure future developments contribute positively to the island.
Ms Moore said the plans would deliver a "solution to something that had blighted our landscapes for many years" but her proposal was rejected with 26 members voting against the amendment to 19 voting in favour of it.
Deputy Lindsay Ash argued the move would help land owners benefit financially for letting their greenhouses fall into "a terrible state", while Deputy Steve Luce said despite the need for new homes, this was not the solution, as it would change the character of the countryside.
Analysis by Freddie Miller, Political Reporter, BBC Jersey
With derelict glass house sites out of the frame, it's now more likely green fields will instead need to be rezoned for development.
The Environment Minister and his team have drawn up a list of 21 fields on which, they say, up to 610 new affordable homes could be built.
But some States Members believe that in proposing to build on empty fields, Deputy John Young is taking the so-called easy option.
There is broad agreement in the States Assembly that more homes need to be built in the coming years, but as ever, the big question is 'where'?