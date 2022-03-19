Jersey police seek shop charity box burglar
- Published
Several charity boxes, along with cash and scratch cards have been stolen from a shop, Jersey police have said.
It happened in the early hours of Wednesday at the Columbus Street Corner Shop after somebody forced entry.
Police are appealing for help in identifying the person from images captured on CCTV.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Jersey police or Crimestoppers.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.