Jersey cameraman returns from 'terrifying' Ukraine trip
- Published
A Jersey cameraman has returned safely from Ukraine after a "terrifying" trip which saw him under fire.
Kenny Fillingham spent five weeks in its capital, Kyiv, eventually covering the Russian invasion of the country.
He praised the spirit of the Ukrainian people, saying many carried on "doing their day-to-day job".
Mr Fillingham said he was glad to be home with his family in the UK, where he now lives, but did not rule out going back in the future.
Russia has been invading Ukraine for three weeks in an attempt to take control of the country.
Mr Fillingham said: "You would hear the shelling going on and then hours later the hotel staff would be trying to serve us breakfast and help us out with our rooms, and all the normal things they would be doing regardless anyway - but in this surreal way.
"They've stayed to carry on doing their day-to-day job - that's one of the things I couldn't wrap my head around."
Mr Fillingham described one moment where he and his crew came under fire on a bridge.
"We asked one of the [Ukrainian] soldiers if we could get footage of them and, whilst we were talking to him, we came under fire from the opposite end of the bridge.
"It was a Russian team firing back at us, so we all took cover.
"The soldier that was stood next to us told us they'd learnt there was a sniper at the other end of the bridge, it was 15 to 20 minutes of action before it calmed down again. It was terrifying."