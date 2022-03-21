Jamie Lee Warn jailed for life after third murder trial

Jamie Lee Warn has been jailed for life after a third trial found him guilty of murder at Jersey's Royal Court

A man has been jailed for life after a third trial found him guilty of murder at Jersey's Royal Court.

Jamie Lee Warn was found guilty of murdering his former lover 37-year-old Zsuzsanna Besenyei in May 2018.

Ms Besenyei was found dead on Le Pulec beach in St Ouen after Warn discarded her body there.

The 58-year-old was found guilty of murder for the first time in 2019, then at a retrial in 2020, and at a second retrial in 2021.

He will face a minimum of 17 years in La Moye prison.

